Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 299,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

