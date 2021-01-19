Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

