Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

