Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,235 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,768,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,202,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after buying an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,010,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,235,000 after buying an additional 106,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

