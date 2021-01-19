Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 629,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $409.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $419.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.77. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

