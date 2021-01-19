Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. FMR LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 255,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

