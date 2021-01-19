Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,853.29 ($89.54).

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Ferguson plc (FERG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total value of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) stock opened at GBX 8,962 ($117.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £20.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,809.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,799.53.

About Ferguson plc (FERG.L)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.