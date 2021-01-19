Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,100 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

