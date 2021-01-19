State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 753 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $562,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,115. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $295.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.76 and a 200-day moving average of $258.19. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.