Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $151.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

