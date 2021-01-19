Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 87.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.