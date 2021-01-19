Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE FLY opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fly Leasing by 454.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 432,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

