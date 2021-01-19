N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 66 ($0.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.36. The firm has a market cap of £191.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.33. N Brown Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.47 ($1.40).

In related news, insider Rachel Izzard purchased 57,377 shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

