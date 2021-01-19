Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:GLP opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Global Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

