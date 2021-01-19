Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of GFI opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $96,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $126,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

