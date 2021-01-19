Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. Airbus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

