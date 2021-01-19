Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.