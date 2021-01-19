G.Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Friday, January 15th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.10. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

NYSE:ECL opened at $210.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.62. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

