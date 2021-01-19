FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Boosted by Analyst

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.04.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $120.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 237,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after buying an additional 36,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth $2,494,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.