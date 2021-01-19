Wedbush Comments on Wipro Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Wipro stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in Wipro by 41.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Wipro by 55.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Wipro by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

