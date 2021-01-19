Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07).

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$83.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.55 million.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.