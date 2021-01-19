Truist Securiti Weighs in on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

GLPI stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

