Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at $111,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.