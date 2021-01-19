Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Director Paul Mcrae Acquires 10,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Director Paul Mcrae acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at C$112,612.50.

TSE:LUG opened at C$9.91 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

