Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) (ASX:BCN) Insider Graham McGarry Purchases 18,802,155 Shares

Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) (ASX:BCN) insider Graham McGarry acquired 18,802,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$300,834.48 ($214,881.77).

The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.04.

Get Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) alerts:

About Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX)

Beacon Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration, development, and production activities in Western Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Jaurdi gold project located to the north west of Coolgardie. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Australia.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.