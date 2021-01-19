State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,748 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in News were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter worth $148,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in News by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.