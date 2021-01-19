Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $15,453,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 259.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 95,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $200,365.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward stock opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.