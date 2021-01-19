Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI.L) (LON:JSGI) Insider Buys 471 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI.L) (LON:JSGI) insider Yuuichiro Nakajima acquired 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £2,623.47 ($3,427.58).

Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JSGI.L) stock opened at GBX 558.50 ($7.30) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 548 ($7.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 616 ($8.05).

