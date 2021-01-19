Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Director Sells C$15,125.00 in Stock

Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Director Timothy David Gallagher sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$15,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,250.
XAG opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Xtierra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.
About Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V)
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.