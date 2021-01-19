Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Director Sells C$15,125.00 in Stock

Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Director Timothy David Gallagher sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$15,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,250.

XAG opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Xtierra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

Get Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) alerts:

About Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.