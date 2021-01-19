State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel acquired 15,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

