State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 507 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

