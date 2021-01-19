A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. American National Bank raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

