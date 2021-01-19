Morgan Stanley Has $765,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

