Morgan Stanley Has $826,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOTI opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $34.62.

