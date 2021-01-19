Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,720 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tenneco by 273.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 75.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

TEN opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,498,067 shares of company stock valued at $27,714,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

