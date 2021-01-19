ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Holdings Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 559,716 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,741,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after buying an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 168,491 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $847,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $834.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

