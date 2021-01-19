Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CATY opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

