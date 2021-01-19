Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Beazer Homes USA worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 179.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 157,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1,002.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,864.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Christian Winkle bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $83,419.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,661.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

BZH stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $480.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

