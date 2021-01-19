Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 483.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Homology Medicines worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

FIXX stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025,500 shares of company stock worth $12,836,800. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

