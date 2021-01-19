Morgan Stanley Trims Position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of HEXO worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $880.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. Research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $0.60 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.12.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

