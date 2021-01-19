Morgan Stanley Sells 4,759 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Bridge Bancorp worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $554,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc acquired 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,784.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDGE stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

