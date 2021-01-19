Morgan Stanley Has $833,000 Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Viemed Healthcare worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 21.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 276,420 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 569,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 78,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1,001.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VMD opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

