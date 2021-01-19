Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:MCC) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 880,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.69% of PhenixFIN worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PhenixFIN in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE MCC opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. PhenixFIN Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The investment management company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). PhenixFIN had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 391.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that PhenixFIN Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

PhenixFIN Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

