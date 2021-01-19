Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,963 shares of company stock worth $4,778,845. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $723.07 million, a PE ratio of 472.83 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

