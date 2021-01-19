Morgan Stanley Purchases 47,460 Shares of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Landcadia Holdings II worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LCA. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II during the third quarter worth $199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter worth $220,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCA opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20. Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

