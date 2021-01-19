Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.87 ($23.37).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.94 ($17.58) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.