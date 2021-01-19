Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) a €42.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($60.39).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €52.00 ($61.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.98. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.92.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

