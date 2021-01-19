Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€180.30” Price Target for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI)

Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €155.35 ($182.76) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €157.88 and a 200 day moving average of €147.34.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

