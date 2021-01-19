CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

CCAP opened at €14.99 ($17.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $384.73 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

