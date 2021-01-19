SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$16.65 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

